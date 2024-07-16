EV boost: New joint venture driving forward with 3,000 rapid charge points

“We want to offer our customers - passenger cars and fleet alike - a nationwide, ultra-fast and reliable charging service.”

Electric vehicle drivers have been promised thousands more high power charge points after the rollout of a new EV charging brand.

Perth-headquartered SSE and TotalEnergies have signed a binding agreement to create a joint venture, targeting the creation of new charging infrastructure in the UK and Ireland, under the brand name Source. The new business aims to deploy up to 3,000 high power charge points, meeting demand from EV and fleet owners to provide “fast and reliable” charging. It is looking to build up a 20 per cent market share.

The firms said the charging hubs would be in prime locations in and around urban areas and powered by renewable energy provided by SSE and TotalEnergies. Several hubs are already said to be under construction with plans for dozens more, currently in development studies.

Mathieu Soulas of TotalEnergies and SSE's Neil Kirkby, launching the new Source EV charging brand. Picture: Dean Whiting

Neil Kirkby, managing director of enterprise at SSE, said: “SSE is already playing a leading role in decarbonising the UK and Ireland’s power system including building the world’s largest offshore wind farm and transforming electricity networks. Now this agreement will help accelerate progress towards a decarbonised transport system too, ensuring the vehicles that keep the economy moving can do so in a more sustainable and efficient way.”

SSE has significant experience in the development and rollout of EV charging infrastructure across the UK and Ireland. This includes the recent launch of Scotland’s most powerful EV charging hub, located in Dundee.

Mathieu Soulas, senior vice president of new mobilities at TotalEnergies, added: “TotalEnergies is proud to contribute to the development of electric mobility to decarbonize transportation in the UK and Ireland. This is a great opportunity to extend our network in Europe and stake out a key position as a reference high-power charging player.

