Electric cars are becoming an increasingly popular choice for people in the UK.Electric cars are becoming an increasingly popular choice for people in the UK.
Electric cars are becoming an increasingly popular choice for people in the UK.

Top Electric Cars 2024: Here are the 10 most popular electric cars in the UK - and how much they cost

Nearly 50 per cent of new cars bought in the UK are electric models.

By David Hepburn
Published 26th Mar 2024, 12:52 GMT

New research has identified which electric car models are most popular with British motorists.

The study from Howden Insurance analysed the latest data from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) and the UK Department for Transport - covering car models officially registered for the first time in the UK between January 1 and September 30, 2023.

It found that there were 682,649 electric vehicles licensed for the first time in the applicable time period - representing 46 per cent of all the 1,482,297 vehicles first registered in the UK.

Here are the electric vehicles that sold the most.

Toyota Yaris ranked first overall among all types of electric vehicles, with 33,860 cars licensed for the first time in the UK within nine months. This accounts for nearly 5% of all electric cars licensed in the UK for the first time within this period. They start at £22,630.

1. Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris ranked first overall among all types of electric vehicles, with 33,860 cars licensed for the first time in the UK within nine months. This accounts for nearly 5% of all electric cars licensed in the UK for the first time within this period. They start at £22,630.

Photo Sales
The Nissan Qashqai ranked second overall among all types of electric vehicles, with 32,582 cars licensed for the first time in the UK within nine months. This accounts for 4.77 per cent of all electric cars licensed in the UK for the first time within this period. They start at £27,120.

2. Nissan Qashqai

The Nissan Qashqai ranked second overall among all types of electric vehicles, with 32,582 cars licensed for the first time in the UK within nine months. This accounts for 4.77 per cent of all electric cars licensed in the UK for the first time within this period. They start at £27,120.

Photo Sales
The Tesla Model Y ranked third overall among all types of electric vehicles, with 28,176 cars licensed for the first time in the UK within nine months. This accounts for 4.13 per cent of all electric cars licensed in the UK for the first time within this period. They start at £44,990.

3. Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y ranked third overall among all types of electric vehicles, with 28,176 cars licensed for the first time in the UK within nine months. This accounts for 4.13 per cent of all electric cars licensed in the UK for the first time within this period. They start at £44,990.

Photo Sales
The Hyundai Tucson ranked fourth overall among all types of electric vehicles, with 20,775 cars licensed for the first time in the UK within nine months. This accounts for 3.04 per cent of all electric cars licensed in the UK for the first time within this period. They start at £32,250.

4. Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson ranked fourth overall among all types of electric vehicles, with 20,775 cars licensed for the first time in the UK within nine months. This accounts for 3.04 per cent of all electric cars licensed in the UK for the first time within this period. They start at £32,250.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page