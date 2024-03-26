It found that there were 682,649 electric vehicles licensed for the first time in the applicable time period - representing 46 per cent of all the 1,482,297 vehicles first registered in the UK.
1. Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris ranked first overall among all types of electric vehicles, with 33,860 cars licensed for the first time in the UK within nine months. This accounts for nearly 5% of all electric cars licensed in the UK for the first time within this period. They start at £22,630.
2. Nissan Qashqai
The Nissan Qashqai ranked second overall among all types of electric vehicles, with 32,582 cars licensed for the first time in the UK within nine months. This accounts for 4.77 per cent of all electric cars licensed in the UK for the first time within this period. They start at £27,120.
3. Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y ranked third overall among all types of electric vehicles, with 28,176 cars licensed for the first time in the UK within nine months. This accounts for 4.13 per cent of all electric cars licensed in the UK for the first time within this period. They start at £44,990.
4. Hyundai Tucson
The Hyundai Tucson ranked fourth overall among all types of electric vehicles, with 20,775 cars licensed for the first time in the UK within nine months. This accounts for 3.04 per cent of all electric cars licensed in the UK for the first time within this period. They start at £32,250.