Huge boost for Scots firm rolling out thousands of 'flat-and-flush' on-street EV chargers

Company wants the electric vehicle transition to be more accessible for the millions of households without a driveway.

The Trojan 'lance' and charging point.

An Aberdeen firm has secured a major £26 million investment as it looks to roll out thousands of electric vehicle charging points.

Launched in 2016, Trojan Energy’s patented charging technology is said to provide “convenient” on-street charging, supporting EV drivers who do not have access to a driveway. The UK government has the ambition to grow Britain’s network of public charge points from around 50,000 today to more than 300,000 by 2030. This charging infrastructure is seen as being key to encouraging the take-up of pure electric cars, whose sales among private buyers have been stalling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trojan Energy’s funding round comprises £8m from growth capital investor BGF - formerly the Business Growth Fund - alongside an £18m follow-on investment by the Scottish National Investment Bank. The firm’s chargers are manufactured at its headquarters in Aberdeen with headcount now standing at 68. Bosses said they were committed to creating further high-quality green jobs and supporting the UK’s transition to net zero.

The hefty investment will support the continued rollout of the company’s chargers across the UK. It recently partnered with Barnet council in London to install around 1,300 on-street charge points, with other opportunities said to be in the pipeline.

Chief executive Ian Mackenzie said: “This funding will allow Trojan Energy to continue its journey and deploy several thousand more charging points across the UK, serving tens of thousands of customers. Trojan will be firmly on track to become one of the biggest providers of on-street EV charging in the UK, continuing our work as the world’s largest ‘clutter free’ on-street charging solution.”