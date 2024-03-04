Susan Nightingale of the British Business Bank says: 'Deal-making slowed across the board during 2023, as markets adjusted to 14 consecutive interest rate rises, but the market in Scotland showed a good degree of resilience.' Picture: contributed.

Equity investment in Scotland’s smaller businesses nearly halved last year against a gloomy economic backdrop but was still ahead of the UK average and is seen as showing “a good degree of resilience”, according to new research from the British Business Bank (BBB).

The total value of such activity north of the Border had last year reached £295 million by the end of the third quarter, according to the state-backed lender’s Small Business Finance Markets 2023/24 report. That was down on £562m in 2022 and 2021’s £417m, but ahead of the ten-year average of £236m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the first nine months of 2023 there were 118 equity deals in Scotland, below the ten-year average of 134, but the average deal size was the second-highest of the previous decade at £2.5m, behind only 2022’s £3.6m. Looking at the use of external finance by smaller businesses, there was an 11 per cent increase in overdraft use and an 8 per cent increase in credit card use in 2023 to the end of September north of the Border.

Susan Nightingale, director UK network, devolved nations at the BBB, said: “Deal-making slowed across the board during 2023, as markets adjusted to 14 consecutive interest-rate rises, but the market in Scotland showed a good degree of resilience. After a slow start to the year, activity picked up in Q2 and Q3 – the final quarter will hopefully show some positive momentum moving into 2024.”

The BBB added that a survey of intermediaries, such as accountants, lawyers, and brokers, carried out as part of the report found that respondents in Scotland believed that lack of awareness of the financial options available to smaller businesses (70 per cent) and access to finance (51 per cent) were the biggest barriers to demand.