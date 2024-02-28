Edinburgh venture secures £2 million funding to grow digital learning hub in Scotland

School pupils from Winchburgh Academy with headteacher Jonny Mitchell and ITZA CEO Anthony Bouchier. Picture by Stewart Attwood

An Edinburgh-based e-learning specialist has secured £2 million of funding as it looks to grow a digital learning hub aimed at ten to 16-year-olds and boost its own headcount.

ITZA will use part of the research and development (R&D) grant and equity funding from Scottish Enterprise, Alba Equity and private investors to embark on a pilot programme at schools in West Lothian, Dundee and Aberdeenshire this summer. The firm’s web platform empowers young people to learn independently using curated content and personalised analytics. A team of filmmakers, cognitive scientists, educators and game designers collaborate with “world-class brands and organisations” to produce film, games and other interactive content to complement and extend the regular curriculum.

To support ITZA’s growth plans, the company expects to increase its Edinburgh headcount from 15 to more than 50 in the next three years. It is planning to unveil a series of Scotland, UK and international partnerships over the coming weeks and months.

Founder and chief executive Anthony Bouchier said: “Scotland has a longstanding reputation around its pioneering introduction of digital learning into schools and we thank Scottish Enterprise and Alba for their dedicated support. We’re excited to be here - ITZA plans to go global from a base in Scotland.”

Jane Martin, managing director of innovation and investment at Scottish Enterprise, said: “It’s great to see ITZA choose Edinburgh as the location of its new digital hub. The city is home to hundreds of ambitious technology companies, leading academic institutions and a deep pool of tech talent, making it the ideal place in which to scale up a digital technology business.

“If Scottish Enterprise is to help increase the number of scale-up businesses in Scotland, create high-value jobs and drive increases in turnover, it’s critically important that we continue to encourage companies like ITZA to anchor their research and development projects here and support investment in innovation.”