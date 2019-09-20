Entrepreneurs share experiences at St Andrews Business Club event

Award-winning entrepreneurs are set to share their success stories with students and business people at a University of St Andrews event next month.

The annual University of St Andrews Enterprise Week keynote event, which takes place on 7 October at the town’s Byre Theatre, will see Tanya Ewing, Graeme Carling, Daniel Malikzade-Afshar and Juno Lee speak about their experiences, approach to business and success. It will also kick off with 90 minutes of networking.

Ewing is the multiple award-winning tech entrepreneur, inventor, consultant and mentor who invented the Ewgeco smart real-time utility meter.

Carling is the founder and chief executive of Carling Property Group, one of the largest private residential landlords in Scotland, and Infinitas Investment as well as chief executive of McGill, which he brought back from the brink after buying it out of administration, creating 50 jobs within five months.

Current third year St Andrews physics Malikzade-Afshar is the founder of local taxi booking platform Yes!Cab, which he created to allow long-established local firms to compete with the big ride-sharing apps.

Lee is the co-founder of Combini Co, a St Andrews-based “fast-casual” food and beverage company which combines authentic Korean and Japanese flavours with local Scottish produce.

St Andrews Business Club has partnered with the Enterprise Week student committee for the third year to help organise the event as part of its commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship.

St Andrews Business Club president, Caroline Rochford, said: “We’re delighted to have been asked to contribute to this event for a third year to help inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and business people. The Club welcomes them to any of our own events and we look forward to hearing stories which will doubtless inspire our members too.”

The event is due to begin at 5.30pm with the presentations starting at 7pm.