Engineer Nucore Group snaps up fellow North-east-based business M&M Services

Nucore says it provides services and products for fire, safety, security and climate control in hazardous and safety-critical environments, and also has premises in Dundee and Qatar.

It said that following the decision by M&M Services’ founder Niall Anderson to step back from the business in anticipation of retirement, the latter firm has chosen to become part of Nucore Group in a move that will see all employees being transferred.

'We are thrilled that M&M Services selected Nucore Group as the perfect fit,' says the latter's CEO Mike Bryant. Picture: Philip Lyons/Videomachine.

The change of ownership will also see M&M Services trade under the brand of Nucore, which says it has added its new asset’s complementary electrical services to its integrated offering, also seeing the deal, terms of which were not disclosed, as underlining its “ambitious” growth and diversification strategy.

Mike Bryant, chief executive officer of Nucore, said: “We are thrilled that M&M Services selected [us] as the perfect fit. This merger builds on the progress we’ve already made in integrating the products, services and synergies of the group’s other businesses to deliver innovative engineering solutions that give us a competitive edge.

“As we diversify into new geographic markets and new sectors, we’re continually investing in our people, products and services to capitalise on the opportunities our integrated approach brings to the energy transition, but also to other safety-critical sectors.”

M&M Services is described as having provided electrical and data communication installations and repairs throughout the North-east of Scotland since the 1970s, and its founder Mr Anderson said: “As a long-established, local business it was important for us to find the best way forward for our staff and customers. As part of Nucore, our service delivery will continue unaffected and our people will have secure, exciting opportunities within a group that is growing both its global and sectoral markets.

“There will be a seamless transfer of M&M to Nucore, and I’m pleased that Gordon Sutherland, our operations director, will continue to lead the M&M team, remaining the main point of contact for our clients.”

Remit

Nucore says it specialises in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, maintenance and commissioning of safety-critical systems onshore and offshore from oil and gas platforms and windfarms to distilleries, hospitals and schools, and it provides turnkey offerings from system upgrades to large-scale projects. Its companies comprise fire and safety specialist OTEAC as well as HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) & Refrigeration, which were both established more than two decades ago.

Last year Nucore opened for business in Dundee, creating a dozen jobs, with Mr Bryant at the time saying: “Dundee is an increasingly important player in the energy industry, and we look forward to supporting companies across the region operating in sectors such as offshore wind, oil and gas and marine as well as businesses working in fast-growing sustainability sectors such as hydrogen.”

