Dozen jobs created as Aberdeen's Nucore Group opens for business in Dundee

Aberdeen-headquartered Nucore Group described the move as an “important next step” for the business, which operates across a number of areas including renewables, marine, oil and gas, petrochemical and the public sector.

From its new base at Dundee’s Technology Park, the firm will deliver a range of services including heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, safety and security.

Mike Bryant, chief executive designate and director at Nucore, said: “Dundee is an increasingly important player in the energy industry, and we look forward to supporting companies across the region operating in sectors such as offshore wind, oil and gas and marine as well as businesses working in fast-growing sustainability sectors such as hydrogen.

“There are exciting opportunities ahead and we’re committed to playing our role in the energy transition and actively seeking to transfer our decades of oil and gas experience and know-how into renewables and new markets overseas.”

The group recently completed a restructure and refinancing deal with Beechbrook Capital to bring in fresh investment to support a growth strategy that will see it move into new sectors and geographical markets. It is currently finalising plans for a third UK office, in the north-east of England, to service the renewables sector and it will increase its global presence by targeting further opportunities in the renewables sector and opportunities in Australia and Africa.

The firm’s strategic growth plans will see it invest in people, research and development, systems and its rental fleet.

