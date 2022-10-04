Glasgow engineering specialist with 360 staff and clients including Scottish Water gains new owner

WGM Engineering, whose client base includes Scottish Water, Scottish Gas Networks and Arnold Clark, has been acquired by UK environmental, engineering and technical services business RSK for an undisclosed sum. WGM’s annual turnover in its last financial year was £45 million.

Managing director Ian Mathieson said: “RSK, with companies such as Binnies and MWH Treatment, has become a real powerhouse in the water sector. We are looking forward to working closely with the 175 companies within the RSK family as WGM enters this new chapter of its development and growth.”

RSK Group chief executive Alan Ryder said: “Our acquisition of WGM Engineering is testament to the skill, experience and work ethic which has seen the company attract a high-profile client list to whom WGM is a trusted partner.

Ian Mathieson is the MD of WGM Engineering, based in Glasgow.

“This commitment to excellence and an abiding ambition to develop the business further and enhance employee skills to encompass renewables and emerging technologies makes WGM an excellent fit for the RSK family.”

The acquisition advisors supporting WGM were French Duncan and Brodies LLP.

WGM’s recent projects include a £20m capital upgrade of Dalmarnock wastewater treatment works and, with partner BP Pulse, the delivery of the electric vehicle infrastructure for Police Scotland.

RSK said its ambitious growth strategy meant that it now comprised more than 175 companies, employing some 10,000 people. The group’s annual turnover at the end of the 2022 financial year is expected to be in excess of £800m, more than double the previous year.