Energy consultancy Xodus doubles presence Down Under ahead of offshore wind boom

Aberdeen-based Xodus has established a base in Melbourne to support the energy transition across the east coast of Australia.

The consultancy has seen significant growth in its Australian workload since it established a presence in Perth in 2007, and the country’s new prime minister has pledged a dramatic increase in renewable energy capacity in the years ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Hewlett, who is originally from Australia and is Xodus’ global renewables and environment director, will return home from Edinburgh to head up the new office in South Yarra.

The decision to open a second base in Australia was driven by the expected rise of offshore wind on the east coast, with the energy firm looking to support both operators and investors in the region.

Ms Hewlett, who was heavily involved in work on the ScotWind offshore leasing round, said she was “thrilled” to be returning home to play an important role in the growth of the emerging renewables sector in Australia.

“[The state of] Victoria is looking towards cleaner technology and there will be many exciting projects for us to target over the next few years,” she said.

Rebecca Hewlett, who is originally from Australia, is returning to head up the new office. Picture: contributed.

“Our diverse team has extensive global experience in supporting offshore wind projects and establishing the economic opportunities which accompany them. We understand the complexities of the development process and work collaboratively from front-end design to project completion, while also facilitating local, regional and national policies to make sure local companies get the chance to work on these projects.

Xodus said Australia’s high-quality wind resources and the urgent need to decarbonise mean that the country is set to become a major global offshore wind player.

Steve Swindell, managing director of Xodus Group, said: “Over the last 15 years, we have gained a strong reputation in Australia with industry and government alike. During this time, our work has grown considerably right across the energy sector and this new office will provide a base for us to be at the heart of the energy transition on the Australian east coast.

Deploy

“We see significant growth in offshore wind, as well as decommissioning and hydrogen over the coming years. With Rebecca’s local knowledge and expertise, backed by her global team of experts, it means we can quickly engage with clients and deploy our services to support a responsible energy future for Australia.”

Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to make the nation a “renewable energy superpower” following his Labor Party’s election victory.

The party has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 based on 2005 levels, boost renewables, stimulate demand for electric vehicles through tax breaks, and help build community-owned solar power and battery projects.

It is planning a huge investment in the national electricity grid to accommodate growth of renewable energy, looking to accelerate the construction of high-voltage infrastructure by lowering financial and planning barriers to attract investment in large-scale renewable energy capacity.