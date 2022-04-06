Aberdeen's Xodus identifies millions in cost savings for Middle East operator

The team identified more than 100 “emissions reduction opportunities” as a result of the site studies, representing a minimum 20 per cent reduction in total CO2 equivalent. The complete reduction potential would deliver overall savings of £7 million to £11m per year.

The firm highlighted the “wealth of experience and learnings” from developing emissions reductions strategies in the UK and other countries, which can help Middle East operators as they strive to meet new country-level targets being set.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to bring its carbon emissions down to net zero by 2060 and the UAE by 2050. Bahrain and Israel have also made net zero pledges while Qatar has set out a plan to cut emissions by a quarter by 2030.

Natasha Howlett, emissions lead at Xodus said: “The comprehensive review of greenhouse gas emissions gives our client a clear understanding of their emissions baseline.

“This exercise has demonstrated this client’s ambitions as a decarbonisation leader for the region. Oil and gas operators are looking to responsibly reduce emissions and ultimately achieve net zero.

“Benchmarking and opportunity identification are vital first steps in order to ensure that this complex journey to net zero is manageable and will deliver big impacts when it comes to cutting both emissions and costs.”

The six-month project reviewed a series of emissions scopes, establishing the foundations for a “sustainable reduction action plan”.

