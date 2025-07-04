Property prices rose in all but seven of the 32 council areas across Scotland, the latest small area statistics published by the Registers of Scotland show.

In five areas, the average price rose by 5% or more, with values soaring by 17.8% in one part of the country.

Below are the 13 areas where house prices in Scotland are rising fastest, based on the latest small area statistics published in May 2025 by the Registers of Scotland.

They are listed in reverse order, with the area which has seen the biggest rise in house prices last.

Where do you think is the best place to live in Scotland, and why? Let us know in the comments section.

🏠 Whether you’re planning to move or just curious what your home is worth, Purplebricks offers free valuations and fixed-fee selling support from local experts.

👉 Request a valuation or browse current listings in your area.

1 . Highland: +2.2% In Highland, the average house price rose by 2.2%, from £228,507 in 2023 to £233,546 in 2024. This was the 13th biggest annual percentage increase in Scotland. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Scottish Borders: +2.3% In the Scottish Borders, the average house price rose by 2.3%, from £220,585 in 2023 to £225,616 in 2024. This was the 12th biggest annual percentage increase in Scotland. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Glasgow: +2.4% In Glasgow, the average house price rose by 2.4%, from £203,792 in 2023 to £208,739 in 2024. This was the 11th biggest annual percentage increase in Scotland. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales