A new study has revealed the places where house prices have soared in Scotland in recent years.

Bridging loan experts Bridging Finance London used the latest Land Registry figures to come up with the results, which saw the tiny Orkney Islands lead the way.

Across the UK, the average house price in the last decade has risen an average of 51.51 per cent - up from £191,209 to £289,707.

Scotland was slightly behind the average, with a 46.28 per cent rise from £133,334 to £195,036 - but easily beating London’s increase of 27.56 per cent.

But increases vary throughout the country - so, here are the council areas with the biggest increases over the last decade.

Orkney Islands Perhaps surprisingly, the list is topped by the Orkey Islands, including the town of Kirkwall . The average price of a house in the local authority in November 2024 was £206,036, compared to £115,737 in November 2014, representing a huge 78.02 per cent increase. At a national level, Orkney Islands ranks 16th when comparing all local authority areas in the UK.

City of Glasgow In second place was City of Glasgow, where the average house price has jumped by 69.57 per cent in comparison to 10 years ago. The average in November 2014 was £109,374, while in November 2024 it stood at £185,465. The City of Glasgow's percentage increase is the 34th highest in the UK.

Stirling Stirling has seen the third highest increase in average house prices over the past 10 years - 67.82 per cent. This November 2024, the average cost of a home stood at £265,283, whereas 10 years ago, house hunters could expect to pay £158,077. As part of the UK overall, Stirling ranks in 42nd out of 360 local authorities.