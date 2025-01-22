Some of the major developments that will be completed in Edinburgh over the next five years.Some of the major developments that will be completed in Edinburgh over the next five years.
Edinburgh Developments 2025: 17 dramatic projects set to transform Scotland's Capital over the next five years

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 15:33 GMT

Representing hundreds of millions of pounds of investment, these are the buildings and developments that will be transforming Edinburgh in the near future.

From new schools and arts venues, to luxury hotels and tourist attractions - there are plenty of developments currently in the pipeline for Scotland's Capital.

Website www.Skyscrapercity.com keeps on top of things, thanks to contributor Kenspeckle, and lists numerous developments across the city expected to be completed in the next five years

Here are 17 major multi-million pound examples to look out for before 2030.

This £200 million project in Fountainbridge will transform 11 acres of land to provide 464 homes, 10,333 m² office space, and six commercial and retail units. It's due to be completed by 2027.

1. Leamington Square

This £200 million project in Fountainbridge will transform 11 acres of land to provide 464 homes, 10,333 m² office space, and six commercial and retail units. It's due to be completed by 2027. | 7N Architects

This £240 million, 7.5 acre, project near Waverley Station will constitute 98 homes, a 267 bed student residence, 18,000 m² of office space, a 146 room Adagio Aparthotel, a 127 room Premier Inn, a 121 room Hub by Premier Inn, a 21 room DogHouse Edinburgh & BrewDog Bar, an Edinburgh Gin distillery & visitor centre, and 28 retail units. It's fue for completion by autumn 2026.

2. New Waverley

This £240 million, 7.5 acre, project near Waverley Station will constitute 98 homes, a 267 bed student residence, 18,000 m² of office space, a 146 room Adagio Aparthotel, a 127 room Premier Inn, a 121 room Hub by Premier Inn, a 21 room DogHouse Edinburgh & BrewDog Bar, an Edinburgh Gin distillery & visitor centre, and 28 retail units. It's fue for completion by autumn 2026. | AMA Studio, CDA, Staran Architects

Due to be completed by 2025, this £48 million project will transform the much-missed a-listed Jenners Department Store on Princes Street into a 96 room hotel 9,000 m² of retail space and 2,500 m² of bars and restaurants, including a plush rooftop bar. It should be completed by 2027.

3. Jenners Redevelopment

Due to be completed by 2025, this £48 million project will transform the much-missed a-listed Jenners Department Store on Princes Street into a 96 room hotel 9,000 m² of retail space and 2,500 m² of bars and restaurants, including a plush rooftop bar. It should be completed by 2027. | David Chipperfield Architects, 3DReid, Loader Montei

This £114 million scheme to create a 1,000 seat concert hall complete with a multi-purpose space, café and bar connected to the a-listed Dundas House, in Edinburgh's New Town, is set for completion by 2029.

4. Dunard Centre

This £114 million scheme to create a 1,000 seat concert hall complete with a multi-purpose space, café and bar connected to the a-listed Dundas House, in Edinburgh's New Town, is set for completion by 2029. | David Chipperfield Architects, Reiach and Hall Architects

