From new schools and arts venues, to luxury hotels and tourist attractions - there are plenty of developments currently in the pipeline for Scotland's Capital.
Website www.Skyscrapercity.com keeps on top of things, thanks to contributor Kenspeckle, and lists numerous developments across the city expected to be completed in the next five years
Here are 17 major multi-million pound examples to look out for before 2030.
1. Leamington Square
This £200 million project in Fountainbridge will transform 11 acres of land to provide 464 homes, 10,333 m² office space, and six commercial and retail units. It's due to be completed by 2027. | 7N Architects
2. New Waverley
This £240 million, 7.5 acre, project near Waverley Station will constitute 98 homes, a 267 bed student residence, 18,000 m² of office space, a 146 room Adagio Aparthotel, a 127 room Premier Inn, a 121 room Hub by Premier Inn, a 21 room DogHouse Edinburgh & BrewDog Bar, an Edinburgh Gin distillery & visitor centre, and 28 retail units. It's fue for completion by autumn 2026. | AMA Studio, CDA, Staran Architects
3. Jenners Redevelopment
Due to be completed by 2025, this £48 million project will transform the much-missed a-listed Jenners Department Store on Princes Street into a 96 room hotel 9,000 m² of retail space and 2,500 m² of bars and restaurants, including a plush rooftop bar. It should be completed by 2027. | David Chipperfield Architects, 3DReid, Loader Montei
4. Dunard Centre
This £114 million scheme to create a 1,000 seat concert hall complete with a multi-purpose space, café and bar connected to the a-listed Dundas House, in Edinburgh's New Town, is set for completion by 2029. | David Chipperfield Architects, Reiach and Hall Architects