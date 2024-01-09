All Sections
Edinburgh Developments 2024: 17 dramatic projects set to transform the Capital over the next five years

Representing hundreds of millions of pounds of investment, these are the buildings and developments that will be transforming Edinburgh in the near future.

By David Hepburn
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:15 GMT

From new schools and arts venues, to luxury hotels and tourist attractions - there are plenty of developments currently in the pipeline for Scotland's Capital.

Website www.Skyscrapercity.com keeps on top of things, thanks to contributor Kenspeckle, and lists numerous developments across the city expected to be completed in the next five years 

Here are 17 major multi-million pound examples to look out for before 2029.

The £250 million New Town Quarter development will transform 5.9 acres of land in Canonmills, adding 349 homes, a 116-room hotel 7,430m² of office space and retail and leisure spaces. It is due to be completed by 2025.

1. New Town Quarter

This £200 million project in Fountainbridge will transform 11 acres of land to provide 464 homes, 10,333 m² office space, and six commercial and retail units. It's due to be completed by 2027.

2. Leamington Square

Located near Haymarket Railway Station, this £200 million project will create a 197 bed hotel, 22,000 m² of office space and a café. It is due to be completed in 2025.

3. 10 Haymarket Yards

Due to be completed by 2025, this £48 million project will transform the much-missed a-listed Jenners Department Store on Princes Street into a 96 room hotel 9,000 m² of retail space and 2,500 m² of bars and restaurants, including a plush rooftop bar.

4. Jenners Redevelopment

