Drone footage reveals inside Scottish 'green' warehouse which can store almost 100,000 tyres

A high-tech depot that can store almost 100,000 tyres has opened in Scotland following investment by one of the UK’s top tyre distributors.

Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS) said the new Bellshill warehouse stretched to 75,000 square feet and was one of the greenest of its kind. Vehicle charging points, solar panels and air source heat pumps are among the measures that will reduce long-term energy costs and support the company’s sustainability goals. The depot can store up to 90,000 tyres.

MTS has moved to the site at the Bellshill Industrial Estate from its existing operation in Airdrie, and as the operation grows, several job opportunities are expected to arise. The multi-million-pound investment expands the firm’s capacity from 32,000 tyres.

Logistics director Dave Haddock said: “By moving to this fantastic new depot, our customers will have direct access to three times the current stock level and nearly twice the range of tyres compared to Airdrie.

“The Bellshill investment shows how seriously MTS takes its Scottish business and how much we value our customers. With the increase in the size of the facility, we also expect to employ more staff from the local area. Additionally, we expect to reduce our carbon footprint by 50 per cent in 2030 and hope to reach 100 per cent by 2050. The latest technology will help us reach these goals.”