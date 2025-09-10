Darts retailer to open first Scottish store in major shopping centre as Luke Littler effect lifts sport

“Scotland has one of the best darts scenes in Europe and has produced some of the game’s greatest legends” – Cameron Clarke

A darts store is to open in one of Scotland’s largest shopping centres amid a resurgent interest in the sport.

ArrowHeadz will launch its first store in Scotland at The Centre in Livingston, West Lothian on September 14, stocking the latest darts equipment, dart boards and flights. It will also feature six “state-of-the-art”, hi-tech dart playing lanes.

The family business was co-founded by Cameron Clarke, an avid darts player, who opened his first store in Norwich last August. Plans are in the pipeline to expand further across the UK due to the increased popularity in darts, partly due to teenage players like Luke Littler who won the 2025 World Championship, and is credited with bringing a new generation of fans to the sport.

The darts lanes, aimed at players of all skill levels, will feature an automated, real-time scoring system, game analytics and have access to remote online competitions. There will be four lanes that can be booked by the hour for up to four people, alongside two “try before you buy” lanes.

ArrowHeadz will add to the existing mix of more than 150 stores, cafes and restaurants at the shopping complex, including M&S, Flannels, River Island, H&M, JD Sports, Lush, Wagamama and Nando’s, spanning some one million square feet. New arrivals over the past year include the first Cinnabon in Scotland, Las Iguanas, Rituals, Sostrene Grene, a 90-seater Starbucks and, last week, the jeweller F Hinds.

Centre owner LCP UK, part of M Core, the commercial property development and management group, has also announced plans to expand into the leisure sector with Hollywood Bowl opening a 26,000-square-foot venue next year featuring 22 bowling lanes, an arcade and a bar and diner.

Clarke, co-founder and chief executive at ArrowHeadz, said: “Scotland has one of the best darts scenes in Europe and has produced some of the game’s greatest legends. We are very proud and excited to be serving Scotland’s darts community in a location as great as The Centre, Livingston.”