Free bowling for martial arts fans at Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl and Putt & Play centres across the UK are inviting families to step into the dojo with a free game of bowling or minigolf to celebrate the release of the new Karate Kid film out this May half term.

From Monday 26th May to Friday 30th May, martial arts fans who bring their official belts in any colour (white, black, yellow, orange, green, blue, purple, red, brown) to centres can enjoy a complimentary game of bowling or mini golf at any of Hollywood Bowl and Putt & Play family entertainment centres.

In a nod to the original Karate Kid movie, Hollywood Bowl centres across the country will be filled with 80s nostalgia! Every centre features amusement arcades, including retro games such as Pac-Man and Mario Kart.

Customers can participate in a themed treasure hunt with 'RETRO' letters hidden across the centre, offering a fun treat for those who find them. Additionally, there will be a retro-themed prize draw featuring over 20 prizes, including gaming consoles, plushies, and collectibles.

Dave Williams Operations Director, at Hollywood Bowl, said: “We’re thrilled to jump start the half term with some high-kicking fun! The Karate Kid movies have inspired many since the 80s, and we’re excited to offer families a chance to celebrate with us. Whether you're a seasoned martial artist or a fan of the films, everyone can chop away at the lanes, enjoy our arcade games, and create lasting memories together.”

As well as showing off their karate moves on the lanes, guests can enjoy the amusement areas full of iconic arcade games. Customers can also head to the modern American-style bar and diner to enjoy plenty of delicious, affordable food and drink.

Guests can bowl in their own flat, closed toes shoes, and should sign up for the VIP mailing list to receive offers and the latest news.

The offer is valid in all Hollywood Bowl centres across the country from Monday 26th May up to and including Friday 30th May.