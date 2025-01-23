1 . Chanel No. 5

The most popular perfume in Scotland - and in the UK - is the classic Chanel No. 5. First launched in 1921, Chanel No.5’s main accords are; woody, aldehydic, floral, musky, and citrusy. The top notes of this fragrance are aldehydes, neroli, and lemon. The name comes from the fact that five was founder Coco Chanel's lucky number. She always presented her collections on the fifth of the month. | Contributed