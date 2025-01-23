With huge marketing budgets fronted by superstars, bottles that double as works of art, and adverts directed by Oscar-winning directors - the perfume trade is big business.
From timeless classics to modern crowd-pleasers, fragrances have a unique way of telling stories and evoking memories.
Now the experts at HAYPP have carried out a survey to find out which scents are beloved by Scottish nostrils.
1. Chanel No. 5
The most popular perfume in Scotland - and in the UK - is the classic Chanel No. 5. First launched in 1921, Chanel No.5’s main accords are; woody, aldehydic, floral, musky, and citrusy. The top notes of this fragrance are aldehydes, neroli, and lemon. The name comes from the fact that five was founder Coco Chanel's lucky number. She always presented her collections on the fifth of the month. | Contributed
2. Marc Jacobs Daisy
Second spot goes to Marc Jacobs Daisy. Said to "embody femininity and joy", it's a floral perfume bursts with wild berries, violets and jasmine. | Contributed
3. Dior Sauvage
The final podium place goes to Dior Sauvage. The top notes of the fragrance are bergamot, and pepper. The middle notes consist of Sichuan Pepper, Lavender, Pink Pepper, Vetiver, Patchouli, Geranium, and elemi. The base notes of the fragrance are Ambroxan, Cedar, Labdanum. | Contributed
4. Hugo Boss Bottled
Scotland's fourth most popular fragrance is Hugo Boss Bottled. Crafted by master perfumer Annick Menardo in 1998, it has top notes of apple and citrus fruits, heart notes of geranium and cinnamon, and base notes of sandalwood, vetiver, cedarwood, olivewood, amber and musk. | Contributed