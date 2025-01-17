Ridley Scott, James Mangold, Edward Berger and Brady Corbet are amongst the frontrunners for the Best Director Oscar.Ridley Scott, James Mangold, Edward Berger and Brady Corbet are amongst the frontrunners for the Best Director Oscar.
Oscar Best Director Odds 2025: Here are the 11 favourites for the Academy Award - including Ridley Scott

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 14th Jan 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 12:07 BST

Here are the filmmakers in the running for the biggest prize in the movie industry.

Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, with the shortlists released this week and the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 16.

Meanhile the Oscars, the world’s most prestigious film awards, will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the nominees announced on Thursday, January 23. They had originally been planned for Friday, January 17, but were delayed due to the LA fires.

Here are the bookies’ favourites for the Best Director when it is presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Following his triumph at the Golden Globes, Brady Corbet is the hot 1/3 favourite to add the Best Director Oscar to his mantlepiece. His epic historical drama 'The Brutalist' about Holocaust survivor László Tóth is also favourite for Best Picture.

1. Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Following his triumph at the Golden Globes, Brady Corbet is the hot 1/3 favourite to add the Best Director Oscar to his mantlepiece. His epic historical drama 'The Brutalist' about Holocaust survivor László Tóth is also favourite for Best Picture. | Contributed

Sean Baker is the 7/2 second favourite for Best Director for 'Anora'. Starring Mikey Madison, it's about an exotic dancer who bcomes romantically involved with the son of a Russian oligarch and won the Palm d'Or at Cannes.

2. Sean Baker - Anora

Sean Baker is the 7/2 second favourite for Best Director for 'Anora'. Starring Mikey Madison, it's about an exotic dancer who bcomes romantically involved with the son of a Russian oligarch and won the Palm d'Or at Cannes. | Contributed

Spanish-language film 'Emilia Pérez' has already won the Jury Prize and Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as picking up several Golden Globes. Director Jacques Audiard now has a 6/1 chance of picking up an Oscar for the crime musical about a cartel boss who fakes his own death to become a woman.

3. Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

Spanish-language film 'Emilia Pérez' has already won the Jury Prize and Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as picking up several Golden Globes. Director Jacques Audiard now has a 6/1 chance of picking up an Oscar for the crime musical about a cartel boss who fakes his own death to become a woman. | Contributed

Edward Berger is a 10/1 shot for Best Director for 'Conclave', his film adaptation of the Robert Harris book about the selection of a new Pope. Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci.

4. Edward Berger - Conclave

Edward Berger is a 10/1 shot for Best Director for 'Conclave', his film adaptation of the Robert Harris book about the selection of a new Pope. Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci. | Contributed

