Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, with the shortlists released this week and the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 16.
Meanhile the Oscars, the world’s most prestigious film awards, will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the nominees announced on Thursday, January 23. They had originally been planned for Friday, January 17, but were delayed due to the LA fires.
Here are the bookies’ favourites for the Best Actor Oscar when it is presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
1. Adrien Brody
Following his triumph at the Golden Globes, Adrien Brody is in pole position to land his second Best Actor Oscar (he previously won for Holocaust drama 'The Pianist'). He's 2/5 favourite to lift the trophy for epic historical drama 'The Brutalist', where he plays Holocaust survivor - and genius architect - László Tóth. | Getty Images
2. Timothee Chalamet
A late surge has seen Timothee Chalamet come from nowhere to be second favourite for Best Actor. He's now priced at just 2/1 to triumph for his performance as Bob Dylan in biopic 'A Complete Unknown'. | Getty Images
3. Ralph Fiennes
Edward Berger's 'Conclave', an adaptation of the Robert Harris book about the selection of a new Pope, is a dark horse to win Best Picture. Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes' role as the priest heading up the selection process, has seen him become the 13/2 third favourite for the Academy Award for Best Actor. | Getty Images for National Board
4. Colman Domingo
An early favourite, Colman Domingo's odds for winning have dropped to 10/1. He's still a near-certainty to be nominated for 'Sing Sing' though, a film based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, featuring a cast of former prisoners. | AFP via Getty Images