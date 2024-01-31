A computer-generated view of the entrance to the new primary school at Craighall, East Lothian.

Balfour Beatty has secured contracts worth £43 million to build two new primary schools in East Lothian.

The firm will undertake the design and construction of the two schools, part of new housing developments at Craighall and Blindwells, which promise “state-of-the-art” teaching facilities and learning spaces for around 840 pupils in total. Balfour said the new schools were required to meet demand from ongoing and planned house building in the local area.

As part of its commitment to leaving a “lasting, positive legacy” in the communities in which it operates, the firm has also committed to provide at least 20 employment opportunities for local people, as well as deliver a number of “employability workshops”, including drone and virtual reality sessions, at nearby schools and colleges. The schools will adopt low-energy building techniques and feature “high-performance” windows and doors as well as mechanical ventilation with heat recovery to reduce carbon emissions and improve indoor air quality.

Construction is due to commence next month with completion expected in 2025. At construction peak, Balfour Beatty will employ some 200 people with 5 per cent of its workforce made up of apprentices, graduates and trainees.

Hector MacAulay, managing director of the group’s regional construction business in Scotland, said: “This latest contract award is testament to our expertise and experience in delivering high-quality, sustainable educational facilities in Scotland and our proven track record of giving back to local communities. We look forward to working closely and collaboratively alongside Hub South East and East Lothian Council to successfully deliver these new schools which will provide an exciting and inspirational learning environment for hundreds of children.”

Meanwhile, Allied Surveyors Scotland has been appointed by East Lothian’s largest business campus to bolster its letting team. The firm will work in a joint capacity alongside existing agent Cuthbert White to source and secure tenants for the historic Eskmills site on the banks of the River Esk in Musselburgh.