Allied Surveyors acquires Edinburgh Commercial Property with transfer of office and staff

Allied Surveyors Scotland has acquired the business and goodwill interests of Edinburgh Commercial Property (ECP) on undisclosed terms.

Leith-based ECP, which has been led by founder and owner Scott Mitchell for more than 25 years, will now transfer its staff to Allied Surveyors’ commercial agency premises in West Maitland Street, Edinburgh. Allied said the deal would bring across instructions from a “well-established client base” spanning agency, investment and property management. Allied Surveyors Scotland currently has 32 offices in Scotland, spanning five “commercial centres” - Aberdeen, Dumfries, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness. It employs about 160 people.

Allied’s director of commercial agency (east), Iain Mercer, said: “Edinburgh Commercial Property is a respected and recognised brand across Edinburgh and the Lothians, so we are delighted to bring it under the Allied Surveyors banner. Our recent move to West Maitland Street was geared to facilitate the expansion of our commercial property activities and this is the first step in that overall strategy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell will be assisting in the handover of clients, instructions and property management responsibilities. “We look forward to Scott’s input and assistance whilst there’s a gradual transition of business activities,” added Mercer.

Allied’s director of commercial agency (east), Iain Mercer: 'Edinburgh Commercial Property is a respected and recognised brand across Edinburgh and the Lothians.'