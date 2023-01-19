Balfour Beatty to employ 400 workers as firm secures contract for major Fife learning campus

Construction and infrastructure giant Balfour Beatty has been awarded a £90 million contract for the design and building of a major new learning campus in Fife.

The firm will be responsible for the delivery of three interlinking buildings spanning more than 20,000 square metres at the new Fife College site in Dunfermline, which will house state-of-the-art teaching facilities and learning spaces for students, staff and business clients. Ground works have been underway for some time now at the site close to the M90 motorway and, once complete, the campus will bring together some 4,500 school pupils and college students from Fife College, St Columba’s High School and Woodmill High School.

Balfour Beatty said that as part of its commitment to leaving a “lasting, positive legacy for the communities in which it operates”, it has committed to 50 per cent of its workforce being made up of people from the local area. Main construction is scheduled to commence by the end of this month. At peak construction, the company will employ about 400 people, including a number of apprenticeship and graduate positions.

Hector MacAulay, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s regional business in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to design and construct the new Fife College campus in Dunfermline, testament to our significant experience and expertise in delivering further education projects in Scotland. Throughout, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to positively impacting local communities and stimulating economic growth, providing numerous employment opportunities for local people as well as work experience placements for students.”