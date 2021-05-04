Glasgow riverside offices undergo major overhaul ahead of workplace return

On completion before the end of the year, 200 Broomielaw will deliver almost 80,000 square feet of Grade A office space over nine levels, with the seventh floor featuring a private terrace offering views of the River Clyde.

The multi-million-pound project includes the complete refurbishment of all floors and common areas, relocating the entrance to the centre of the building and creating a new reception with a waiting area, business lounge and dedicated concierge for all occupants.

Touch-free technology will feature heavily, while the building will also house a full “wellness suite” with yoga studio, gym-style changing rooms and click and collect lockers.

The 79,300 sq ft landmark office development 200 Broomielaw is undergoing an extensive programme of works.

Martin Lemke from AM Alpha, which purchased the building in July 2019, said: “We’re making extensive changes to 200 Broomielaw in order to meet the highest demands of future occupiers.”

The project team includes building contractor Clark Contracts, architect Michael Laird Architects and project manager Reith Lambert. JLL has been appointed as letting agent alongside Reith Lambert.

Audrey Dobson from Reith Lambert said: “We know that occupiers are becoming more discerning with their requirements and expect something more, particularly when attracting their staff back to the office. 200 Broomielaw has been designed to offer so much more than the traditional workplace.

“Tenants can literally step out of the office onto the Clyde walkway and enjoy a run, a cycle or a lunchtime stroll,” she added.

