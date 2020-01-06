Clyde Munro claims title of largest dental group in Scotland

Clyde Munro claims to have become the largest dental group in Scotland after swallowing 17 ­practices last year.

The Glasgow-headquartered dental group, formed less than five years ago, now incorporates 38 ­practices throughout the country and generates ­revenues in excess of £20 million a year.

Clyde Munro continued its aggressive acquisition strategy with the purchase of two Highland dental practices, M&S Dental Care in Fort William and Glencoe, in December.

The move added more than 20,000 patients to the group’s customer base, pushing its total patient roster to more than 300,000 patients.

Founder and chief executive Jim Hall said: “Simply put, dentists are struggling to keep on top of growing amounts of compliance and paperwork – and feel stifled and frustrated.

“Being a larger group, we can step in and support this, leaving them free to look after patients, or plan for their retirement safe in the knowledge their practice’s identity will remain.”