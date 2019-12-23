Highland dental practices serving 20,000 patients swallowed by Glasgow group

Two Highland dental practices that between them serve a vast swathe of north-west Scotland have been swallowed.

Since opening in 2001, M&S Dental Care has become a vital service to Fort William and its surrounding area. The practice has subsequently expanded to become one of the largest in the Highlands, with eight surgeries, ten dentists and one hygienist serving a growing customer base.

Along with its sister practice, M&S Dental Care in Glencoe, which was acquired in 2013, they serve more than 20,000 patients, with some travelling from as far afield as Inverness, Skye and Mallaig.

The practices will now become part of the Glasgow-headquartered Clyde Munro partnership. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

M&S Dental Care owner Gregor Muir said: “This business is deeply personal to me and along with our loyal and driven team we’ve created practices we’re immensely proud of.

“It was so important to them and our customers that we didn’t sell out to a faceless corporate firm that would change our fabric. Unlike many other groups, Clyde Munro is Scotland-specific, so it understands the complex market. The enthusiasm of its team is infectious.”

He added: “It is very exciting to now become part of a bigger group as it will provide access to mentoring and the ability to bounce ideas of top operators in the field.”

Since being founded by Jim Hall in 2015, Clyde Munro has enjoyed rapid growth. This latest acquisition takes the company’s portfolio to 38 dental practices.

