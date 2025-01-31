“Their keynote reflation project was abandoned within six months because the more money they created from buying bonds the more capital outflow they triggered” – Professor Russell Napier

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

China’s central bank has been awarded the financial “Mistake of the Year” at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

The People’s Bank of China was presented with the unwelcome accolade by the city’s Library of Mistakes over its crossed-purposes and conflicted handling of growth and currency management in the latter half of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mistake of the Year is given by the free-to-use public library for the mistake in a finance or business context that either through size or significance is notable and also for the lessons that can be learnt from the error. The award to People’s Bank of China, given at a ceremony in Edinburgh hosted by keeper of the library Professor Russell Napier, is said to have been granted because of the “sheer size of the error”, and because the effects of the mistake were almost immediate.

The Library of Mistakes was founded in Edinburgh a decade ago. Picture: Brendan MacNeill

Napier said: “The bank had spent the last 30 years managing its exchange rate but in August it suddenly announced that it would be simultaneously engaged in expanding its balance sheet by buying bonds without reference to conditions in the foreign exchange market. In effect it was adding more money into the system regardless of what was happening to the exchange rate and that was not consistent with its exchange rate targeting policy.

“Their keynote reflation project was abandoned within six months because the more money they created from buying bonds the more capital outflow they triggered thus putting downward pressure on the exchange rate. Therefore, because it shows a lack of understanding of financial history and the consequences of ignoring financial history, and the fact that this was all achieved within a six-month period, this is why this year’s winner of Mistake of the Year is the People’s Bank of China.”