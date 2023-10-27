Edinburgh's unique financial history library to play key role in teaching money skills to Scottish pupils

A unique financial history library tucked away in Edinburgh’s New Town is to promote school leaver money skills around Scotland.

Leonie Griffin and Catriona Scott at the Library of Mistakes in Edinburgh: Picture: Library of Mistakes

The Library of Mistakes, which runs the world-famous capital library as well as courses and other charitable activities, will oversee the activities of Leavers’ Money Skills, managed by financial education specialists Leonie Griffin and Catriona Scott.

The project aims to educate Scottish school leavers in the skills associated with managing money, such as savings, budgeting, mortgages and pensions. It will visit schools throughout Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Borders with its in-person delivered workshops to school leavers. There are also plans to expand into other geographic areas in the years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme is offered to teenagers in their final years, with a keen focus on the skills associated with managing their own finances. Like all of the library’s activities, the project is funded through charitable donations and sales from its renowned financial history courses.

Griffin said: “If you want to tackle poverty across Scotland the first place to do it is in the young people who are our future. By equipping school leavers from all backgrounds with the confidence and knowledge in how to manage their money we can make sure they’re less likely to fall into debt traps and more likely to use financial products wisely and invest successfully for the future, whether that’s buying a house or saving for education, or even saving early for retirement.”

The library already delivers courses in financial history to industry professionals while it is home to the Future Asset charity that encourages schoolgirls into careers in financial markets. The Didasko charity grouping behind the library is particularly interested in the school leavers project’s ability to work with children from disadvantaged backgrounds and to give them the confidence to handle their financial affairs confidently.