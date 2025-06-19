Building that once housed Edinburgh’s quirkiest restaurant next to royal palace hits market for £500,000

“We anticipate they will pique the interest of domestic and international buyers such is their rich and colourful history” – Iain Mercer, Allied Surveyors Scotland

A former Armenian restaurant, pumphouse and orchard next to Edinburgh’s famous royal residence have hit the market for a substantial six-figure sum.

The property at 55 Abbeyhill, close to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, or Holyrood Palace, gained a reputation as one of the city’s most mysterious and legendary eateries under its eccentric Armenian owner. With Cyrillic letters across its grand doorway - spelling Gastronom Aghtamar - the 2,200-square-foot building is recognisable due to its red sandstone construction, castle-like turrets and animal gargoyles. Offers over £500,000 are being sought.

Designed by Robert Morham in 1896, it was originally used as a police station and is category B-listed. After it closed in around 1932 the property was owned by the Edinburgh City Mission and the United Pentecostal Church. 55 Abbeyhill re-opened in the 1980s as The Armenian Aghtamar Lake Van Monastery in Exile Restaurant but ceased trading in 2012.

The distinctive red sandstone building at 55 Abbeyhill, Edinburgh forms the main part of the sale. Picture: Allied Surveyors Scotland Ltd

On the western fringe of the plot is an orchard containing several fruit trees, and a former pumphouse with a long history of brewing. A capped well, thought to be at least 12 feet deep, and original machinery remain in the building.

During Abbeyhill’s period of heavy industry the pumphouse served both Robert Younger’s St Ann’s Brewery and Scottish & Newcastle’s Holyrood Brewery. It is thought that it may date even further back to Archibald Campbell Younger’s Croft-an-Righ brewery of 1786.

Iain Mercer, Allied Surveyors Scotland’s head of commercial agency, who is handling the sale, said: “These are fascinating properties rarely seen on the open market in Edinburgh and we are delighted to be entrusted with their sale.

“For years, people have driven past these properties and often wondered about their past and, indeed, their availability. As such, we anticipate they will pique the interest of domestic and international buyers such is their rich and colourful history.

“Whilst preserving their historic interest, the buildings would now lend themselves to a range of potential uses such as residential, gallery, museum, brewing or restaurant,” he added.