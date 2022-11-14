Allied Surveyors relocates Edinburgh commercial arm as part of growth plans

The firm - one of Scotland’s largest independent firms of chartered surveyors - has relocated its Edinburgh commercial department to larger premises at West Maitland Street in the city’s west end from its former base on Walker Street, where it has been providing agency and valuation services to a wide-ranging client base since April 2018. Iain Mercer, director of commercial agency (east), who set up the Edinburgh agency in 2018, said: “We had simply outgrown Walker Street so these new premises provide us with around 1,000 square feet and a prominent outlook. As a business location it has great connectivity so close to Haymarket station and tram stop and, of course, the nearby Haymarket development is reinvigorating the whole area.”