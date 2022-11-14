Allied Surveyors relocates Edinburgh commercial arm as part of growth plans

The firm - one of Scotland’s largest independent firms of chartered surveyors - has relocated its Edinburgh commercial department to larger premises at West Maitland Street in the city’s west end from its former base on Walker Street, where it has been providing agency and valuation services to a wide-ranging client base since April 2018. Iain Mercer, director of commercial agency (east), who set up the Edinburgh agency in 2018, said: “We had simply outgrown Walker Street so these new premises provide us with around 1,000 square feet and a prominent outlook. As a business location it has great connectivity so close to Haymarket station and tram stop and, of course, the nearby Haymarket development is reinvigorating the whole area.”
The firm’s residential surveying and administration team will remain at the Walker Street office. Allied Surveyors Scotland currently has 32 offices in Scotland, covering every postcode. The firm, which employs about 160 people, launched its east coast commercial agency in 2018. Professional services include residential and commercial valuation, building surveying, home reports, energy reports and project management.
In April, Allied Surveyors Scotland unveiled a new head of its Perth office. Mark Hall joined the firm after 24 years at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors where he was an associate partner. Chris Highton, director and vice-chairman of Allied Surveyors Scotland, said: “Mark is well regarded and a highly experienced surveyor so this appointment is a tremendous boost for our clients and business in Perthshire.”