All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
42 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
1 hour ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Building sold for £4.5m at west coast business park where 6,000 people work

Commercial property company HFD has acquired an industrial building at Hamilton International Park in a deal valued at £4.5 million.

By Scott Reid
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
 Comment

Sold by Wemyss Properties, which refurbished the building in conjunction with Rankeilour Properties, the large unit is occupied by Galaxy Insulation and Dry Lining - a specialist in thermal and acoustic insulation and fire protection materials. The asset includes a mix of offices, warehouse and outdoor yard space.

HFD has managed Hamilton International Park since 2008. Following completion of the group’s EcoCampus development, the business park is fully developed and is home to more than 80 businesses employing some 6,000 people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elliot Cumming, property director at HFD Property Group, said: “The recent upgrades made to the property, the strong occupier interest and subsequent long-term lease made 4 Bell Drive an attractive proposition. HFD’s history at Hamilton International Park as master developer and promoter made the investment decision all the easier. As a developer we are committed to the environment and sustainability, and the fact that the unit’s occupier provides energy efficient materials for the construction sector is well aligned with our own goals.”

The 4 Bell Drive building at Hamilton International Park has now changed hands.The 4 Bell Drive building at Hamilton International Park has now changed hands.
The 4 Bell Drive building at Hamilton International Park has now changed hands.

Jamie Fergusson, director of Rankeilour Properties, added: “Investment and rental demand remains high for industrial properties across Scotland. Ultimately, the refurbishment property provided Galaxy with the confidence to commit to a long-term lease. We are pleased to secure the sale to HFD which brings a successful end to our business plan, following the vacant possession purchase of the unit in 2022.”

HFD was self-represented, while Colliers and Gilfillan Property Services acted for the seller.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.