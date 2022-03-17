Two Scottish business parks see jump in lettings as more workers return to the office

The serviced offices arm of HFD Group hailed a positive start to 2022 after agreeing a series of new lettings at Strathclyde Business Park and Hamilton International Park.

Some 32,000 square feet of serviced office space has been let to a range of tenants over the last six months, including 5,400 sq ft to EnteroBiotix, the biopharmaceutical company; more than 5,000 sq ft to Scottish salmon producer Cooke Aquaculture; and 1,400 sq ft to contractors support business Rebus Consulting.

The volume of deals is equivalent to around 10 per cent of HFD Offices’ total stock across the two business parks.

Rosemary Hill, managing director of HFD Offices.

Bosses said the latest lettings build on a positive end to 2021, with 110,000 sq ft of renewals agreed across the portfolio last year.

A number of the suites in Strathclyde Business Park have recently been refurbished to accommodate new tenants and current occupiers’ growing requirements.

HFD said that the increase in activity was due in part to the ongoing movement to return to office working, as well as several occupiers expanding their office footprint.

Rosemary Hill, managing director of HFD Offices, said: “With the lifting of work-from-home restrictions and more businesses returning to the workplace, recent months have seen a significant uptick in lettings activity.

“We expect to see the positive momentum continue, particularly as companies explore hybrid working arrangements and determine how that impacts their ongoing office space requirements.

“One of the major benefits for our occupiers at Strathclyde Business Park and Hamilton International Park is the fact that we offer flexibility and have a varied portfolio that means we can accommodate changes in their needs. This year we’ve seen that play out for a number of businesses that have grown in size and have needed more space.”

James McIlroy, chief executive at EnteroBiotix, said: “Following successful series A fundraising last year, we required additional space to accommodate our growing headcount and the expansion of our research base.

“We now have a footprint of more than 20,000 sq ft across Strathclyde Business Park.”

