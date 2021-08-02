HFD secures green energy deal for major Glasgow office development

The commercial property company says the 313,000-square-foot property – whose tenants including Virgin Money will have access to its rooftop running track – will receive 2.52 gigawatt hours of certified wind energy from Blantyre Muir Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire, located 15 miles away.

HFD, which is based at Strathclyde Business Park, will receive the energy through an “innovative” corporate power purchase agreement, which it said is the only deal of its kind between a property company and energy provider in Scotland. Its origin will be guaranteed through the Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin scheme.

The wind farm was established ten years ago as a joint venture between Engie and HFD, and comprises six wind turbines. Phase one of the wind farm originally powered HFD’s EcoCampus development in Hamilton – home to the University of the West of Scotland – along with the firm’s serviced office properties at Strathclyde Business Park and Hamilton International Park.

HFD said its latest commitment underlines its ambition to create Glasgow’s most sustainable office building. Last year, it announced that the development, which is scheduled to complete in the fourth quarter of this year, would be fully electric.

In addition to Virgin Money, which has pre-let 65,000 sq ft, other names to have secured space at 177 Bothwell Street include BNP Paribas taking the first floor, and CBRE signing up for 18,000 sq ft. HFD said an independent economic impact assessment concluded that the development will boost the Scottish economy by £2.8 billion over 25 years.

HFD MD Stephen Lewis said: “Sustainability is not new for us, but we were determined to take it even further at 177 Bothwell Street.

“Generating 100 per cent renewable energy from an identifiable source in close proximity to the building was important for us so that our occupiers can say they are delivering on their sustainability pledges with full transparency.

“The arrival of the COP26 summit in a few months’ time will focus attention on the efforts being made in Scotland, and the wider UK, in the fight against climate change.”

