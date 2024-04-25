The firms have worked together to fit out Aston Martin interiors. Picture: Will Broadhead.

A firm based in Renfrewshire that provides high-calibre leather to top luxury car brands including Aston Martin and McLaren has sewn up an official partnership with a renowned English design firm operating in overlapping fields.

The Scottish business, which shares its Bridge of Weir moniker with the location of its HQ, has inked the deal with design and engineering consultancy Callum – founded in 2019 by renowned car designer Ian Callum – in a move formalising a longstanding relationship between the two brands.

For example, the Callum Vanquish 25 – described as a reimagining of the iconic Aston Martin Vanquish – featured seats and panels trimmed in Bridge of Weir materials, its cabin showcasing bespoke leathers in beige, tan, and dark blue. In the product design world, the limited production series Callum Lounge Chair also featured entirely bespoke Bridge of Weir leathers, available in colours including black, cranberry, fawn, and bottle green.

Furthermore, the two firms say their legacy roots are very much in Scotland, but in addition both have design studios in the same building in Warwick, in the heart of the British automotive industry in the Midlands.

James Muirhead, sales director at Bridge of Weir Leather, cheered the new “strategic and creative” tie-up, adding: “Ian Callum and his team have a legendary reputation for pushing the boundaries of innovation. With this partnership, Bridge of Weir looks forward to even closer collaboration with Callum, which will lead to the creation of world-class luxurious and sustainable products within and beyond the automotive sector.”

Ian Callum, design director at Callum, said: “Throughout my career in the global automotive industry, I have always had the utmost respect for Bridge of Weir and the impeccable standards its expert team consistently sets. Few brands combine such a rich heritage with a passion for innovation so effectively. Bolstered by our shared geographical location, we look forward to setting new standards in luxury and innovation.”