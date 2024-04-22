Perfect Clean is an Edinburgh-based commercial cleaning specialist covering Scotland and the north of England.

An Edinburgh-based cleaning specialist is gearing up for “significant growth” with the creation of two dedicated teams as it meets rising demand.

One new division of Perfect Clean, which was founded 13 years ago, is being established to concentrate on ventilation hygiene in the hospitality sector. Further expansion will come with the formation of a team of technicians expert in advanced mould removal as the company continues to enhance its presence in the sector.

Perfect Clean has a client base that includes the likes of City of Edinburgh Council, Heriot-Watt University and Aberdeen University. The firm is well respected for its work in the transport sector, being responsible for the Craigentinny Train Maintenance Centre and the iconic luxury train The Royal Scotsman.

Bosses said the new services being offered in relation to ventilation hygiene would meet a set of rigorous specifications issued by the Building Engineering Services Association, focusing on fire risk management related to grease accumulation within kitchen extraction systems.

Managing director Emilia Ferenc said: “This is a major move for us and will see the company really strengthen its key staff, with the recruitment backing up ongoing growth, with more and more restaurants in particular looking for our expertise. In the wake of the pandemic and the issues which arose, particularly in relation to occupied spaces, complying has never been more important.