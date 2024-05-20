“With budding talent flying through the ranks and expansion plans on the horizon, there are certainly big things around the corner for Graham’s Family Dairy.”

Graham’s Family Dairy has announced that Rachel Matthew is taking charge of its finance operations to support its next phase of growth as it seeks to keep pace with growing demand.

The family-run business, which says it is Scotland’s number one dairy brand, explains that Matthew being named finance director comes after she joined the organisation in 2022, and is credited with “spearheading a major streamlining project in the process, which saved the business countless hours, improving accuracy and timelines across its financial team”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She in her new role will aim to also look past the numbers by fostering relationships with key partners to consolidate external processes. Having qualified as a chartered accountant in 2018, the executive will also look to double down on the next generation of farming finance, by being a mentor for younger staff looking to tackle financial qualifications.

On the subject of her new post, she said: “We’ve seen some incredible growth as a business in the past years, and to be making the step up to director level to continue to drive that is a huge milestone for me. With budding talent flying through the ranks and expansion plans on the horizon, there are certainly big things around the corner for Graham’s Family Dairy, ensuring we continue to deliver products to a growing customer base.”

Robert Graham, the firm’s MD, said: “Since joining the team, Rachel has shown innovation and helped to develop how we operate as a business financially – so it’s no surprise that she’s climbed the ranks as quickly as she has. As we expand our operations and up our production numbers, it’s absolutely crucial we have people like Rachel in leadership positions to use their expertise and fresh thinking to help grow our Scottish business rooted in family values.”

The firm said the appointment comes as it answers “sustained” demand for its traditional ranges of butter and milk products but also responding to the growing trend for high-protein and cottage cheese products, with early growth plans indicating operational expansion as production hits capacity. It also stated that as it continues to expand, so does its workforce.

Its daily production has grown from 220 pints of milk, hand-delivered by horse and cart, to around 530,000. Having has grown through three generations, 70 per cent of households in Scotland and 30 per cent in the UK buy its products. Furthermore, it supplies 55 Spinneys stores across the United Arab Emirates, and at least 110 Dunnes Stores’ locations in Ireland.

'We’ve seen some incredible growth as a business in the past years, and to be making the step up to director level to continue to drive that is a huge milestone for me,' says Rachel Matthew. Picture: contributed.