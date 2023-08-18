Scots dairy firm secures new Asda deals amid 'huge demand' for protein products

Graham’s Family Dairy, headed by MD Robert Graham, left, has secured listings for 15 product lines at supermarket giant Asda., Picture: Ian Georgeson

The products, which include Graham’s confectionary protein, a new Scottish yogurt range and a mango protein pouch, will be stocked across the retailer’s Scottish stores. Protein pots and four lines of cottage cheese are also among the latest listings. Graham’s Family Dairy, the largest supplier of protein pouch products based in the UK, is a third-generation family business, founded in 1939 in Bridge of Allan, which is still the home of the main dairy today.

Managing director Robert Graham said: “There has been a huge demand for protein-based products, especially in dairy - and the protein pouches were created in direct response to the growing customer demand for this need as well as functional and healthy ‘on-the-go’ snack choices. As a third-generation business, family values, innovation and a focus on new product development is something we pride ourselves on - and we will continue to create delicious, nutritional, and exceptional quality dairy products for Asda customers.”

Ashley Connolly, Asda’s local buying manager for Scotland, added: “It’s brilliant to add more Graham’s Family Dairy products to our shelves. Our customers love to see local Scottish suppliers in stores, and we know our shoppers are going to be eager to try the new additions to the range. It is important to us as a business to provide customers with choice - products we know they want and will fit into their lifestyles, and Graham’s does just that.”