Scots dairy firm secures new Asda deals amid 'huge demand' for protein products
The products, which include Graham’s confectionary protein, a new Scottish yogurt range and a mango protein pouch, will be stocked across the retailer’s Scottish stores. Protein pots and four lines of cottage cheese are also among the latest listings. Graham’s Family Dairy, the largest supplier of protein pouch products based in the UK, is a third-generation family business, founded in 1939 in Bridge of Allan, which is still the home of the main dairy today.
Managing director Robert Graham said: “There has been a huge demand for protein-based products, especially in dairy - and the protein pouches were created in direct response to the growing customer demand for this need as well as functional and healthy ‘on-the-go’ snack choices. As a third-generation business, family values, innovation and a focus on new product development is something we pride ourselves on - and we will continue to create delicious, nutritional, and exceptional quality dairy products for Asda customers.”
Ashley Connolly, Asda’s local buying manager for Scotland, added: “It’s brilliant to add more Graham’s Family Dairy products to our shelves. Our customers love to see local Scottish suppliers in stores, and we know our shoppers are going to be eager to try the new additions to the range. It is important to us as a business to provide customers with choice - products we know they want and will fit into their lifestyles, and Graham’s does just that.”
Graham’s has grown to become one of Scotland’s most recognisable, and largest, food brands. It is thought that more than half of households in Scotland buy its products. Current managing director Robert Graham joined the firm in 1991 aged 21, working in every department from milking cows to delivering the milk until he took over from his father as MD in 1996. The firm has been accelerating investment of new products made in Scotland. It also has plans to transition the business to net zero carbon, with recent projects including a solar park, as well as plans to move its vehicle fleet to biomethane and reduce supply chain waste.
