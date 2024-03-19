Scottish dairy firm targets fitness lovers with ‘healthiest protein yogurt drink in UK’

Graham's new Protein 25 yogurt drinks come in four flavours, including peach.

Graham’s The Family Dairy has launched what is thought to be the healthiest protein yogurt drink in the UK as it looks to tap into a burgeoning market.

The Bridge of Allan-based milk and dairy producer said the new line would help meet the increased demand for naturally nutrient rich protein products. In contrast to competitors, the products are fat and sweetener free making them currently the healthiest in the UK market, according to the third-generation family business.

With all the milk originating from family-run Scottish farms, the new Protein 25 yogurt drinks come in four flavours - salted caramel, strawberry, vanilla, and peach. Each 330ml serving provides 25g of protein, which exceeds the minimum 20g required per meal for muscle recovery, and in addition the drink contains live bacteria which is said to be good for gut health. The products have already hit the shelves of national supermarket chains across the UK, and are available in more than 100 Scotmid stores.