Scottish dairy firm targets fitness lovers with ‘healthiest protein yogurt drink in UK’
Graham’s The Family Dairy has launched what is thought to be the healthiest protein yogurt drink in the UK as it looks to tap into a burgeoning market.
The Bridge of Allan-based milk and dairy producer said the new line would help meet the increased demand for naturally nutrient rich protein products. In contrast to competitors, the products are fat and sweetener free making them currently the healthiest in the UK market, according to the third-generation family business.
With all the milk originating from family-run Scottish farms, the new Protein 25 yogurt drinks come in four flavours - salted caramel, strawberry, vanilla, and peach. Each 330ml serving provides 25g of protein, which exceeds the minimum 20g required per meal for muscle recovery, and in addition the drink contains live bacteria which is said to be good for gut health. The products have already hit the shelves of national supermarket chains across the UK, and are available in more than 100 Scotmid stores.
Robert Graham, managing director of Graham’s The Family Dairy, said: “Our recent work with Loughborough University showed that people who exercise often don’t know when, how and why they should consume protein. That’s why we have expanded our protein range to make it easier for busy people whether they love yoga, going to the gym or running to get their high protein boost to make the most of any workout and help to recover. Many people don’t know that for optimal muscle recovery post-exercise, consuming about 20 grammes of protein within 30 minutes is key.”
