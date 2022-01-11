Brewer Innis & Gunn set to serve up new Brewery Taproom in Glasgow

The firm will take over a currently vacant outlet on West Nile Street in the city centre. Due to open mid-2022, subject to relevant permissions being obtained, the new location will be the brewer’s largest to date, spanning more than 4,000 square feet.

It will feature 21 craft beer taps, pouring Innis & Gunn’s full range and limited editions, including “brewery-fresh” Innis & Gunn Tank Lager, while customers can also play shuffleboard, and brew their own beer at “Brew School”. The venue will also offer guest and featured beers from a range of breweries.

The projected look of the new location, which will be the brewer’s largest to date, spanning more than 4,000 square feet. Picture: contributed.

Innis & Gunn, which last year poured more than £100,000 into its Perth brewery and bars, added that it is an accredited Living Wage Employer and the new site in Glasgow will create up to 50 jobs, including brewtenders, kitchen staff and management.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, the firm’ founder, said of the latest planned venue: “The location in Glasgow city centre is vibrant and we will be well aligned and in great company with a fantastic mix of local and national operators.

“We know some people travel from all over to visit our Brewery Taprooms, so this new central location responds to consumer demand and will be a great addition to both our own retail estate portfolio and to Glasgow city centre itself.”

Innis & Gunn’s current network of Brewery Taprooms spans Ashton Lane in Glasgow, Edinburgh city centre and Leith, and Dundee. An outlet in St Andrews opened in 2016, but later shut down.

