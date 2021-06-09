Scots brewer Innis & Gunn pumps £100k into business amid post-lockdown surge

The firm, which was founded in 2003 and has established a reputation for its whisky cask matured ales, pointed to a strong second quarter with a 20-fold increase in new draught rollouts at target outlets across Scotland and nine new national listings with major retailers.
Since the restricted re-opening of the on-trade sector north of the Border, demand for Innis & Gunn beers is said to have been high, with the brewer already tracking 42 per cent ahead of budget.
The firm’s new partnership with Tennent’s owner C&C Group is also signalling success with a sharp increase in new draught installs of Innis & Gunn’s lager, Session IPA and Ossian Smoothflow at key accounts across Scotland. Venues that will now pour the brewer’s products include the Atholl Arms Hotel in Dunkeld, Kingsmill & Ness Walk in Inverness and Dundee’s The Caird.
Tables at the firm’s four Brewery Taproom sites across Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow have been fully booked since re-opening, with demand for tables “in their thousands”.
Following major investment in 2019, a further £32,000 has been invested in back-of-house systems ahead of re-opening post-lockdown this year.
A new bespoke ordering app has been created which allows users to collect loyalty points, redeemable in-bar against future purchases. This is said to have proven popular, with a 50 per cent-plus uptake from customers since re-opening.
The firm, which owns the Inveralmond brewery in Perth but is also looking to build a facility in Edinburgh, pointed to continued success in the off-trade sector, where the brand is growing 31 per cent, year on year, with nine new national listings secured across Scottish Tesco, Co-op, Asda and Sainsbury’s stores.
The business is investing some £80,000 in new equipment at the Perth brewery to support the production of increased volumes and demand for 440ml can formats.
Founder Dougal Gunn Sharp said: “The demand and momentum for Innis & Gunn continues to grow, right across the on and off-trade. We have continued to innovate and invest in the business over the last year and it is really paying off.
“The re-opening of the Scottish on-trade was eagerly awaited and we have undoubtedly come back with a bang, performing 42 per cent ahead of budget.
“The significant number of new draught installs of Innis & Gunn beers, as a result of our partnership with C&C will further support our drinkers as they return to the trade for their much-longed for pints in the pub.”
He added: “Innis & Gunn has performed incredibly well in the off-trade over the last year and these nine new national listings will enable our drinkers to enjoy even more from Innis & Gunn, whether that be at home, at parties and summer BBQs or watching the upcoming Euros with family and friends.”
Innis & Gunn is now the third biggest craft beer brand in the UK off-trade sector and the number one imported craft beer in Canada.