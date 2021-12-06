Scots brewer Innis & Gunn cheers wider listing with Tesco and gives beers a new look

The new lager is said to have been brewed using an “innovative method which does not produce nor remove any alcohol”, creating a beer that offers “full flavoured refreshment”.

In addition, the firm has launched a larger 15-can 440ml format to the Scottish off trade, with listings secured in both Tesco and Sainsbury’s, available in stores across Scotland from this month.

It has also unveiled a “vibrant” updated design for its lager beer and IPA range.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer, said: “The significant new listings secured for both our 4.6 per cent and 0.0 per cent lager beer continues the Innis & Gunn momentum and offers drinkers quality beer in formats and styles they are actively seeking.

“The new look for our lager beer and IPA range is bold, vibrant and premium and better matches the award-winning beer inside. This portfolio of beers has become so recognisable for their flourishes and colourways, we wanted to evolve, elevate and modernise as we continue to push forward with our ambitious growth plans, of which this activity is a key part.”

Innis & Gunn was established in 2003 and is headquartered in Edinburgh.

Last month, it emerged that the firm had gained Living Wage Employer accreditation and was moving to a new Edinburgh HQ office suited to its new “hybrid working policy”.

