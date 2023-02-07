BP has reported that underlying profit more than doubled to 27.7 billion dollars (£23 billion) last year after energy prices surged higher following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Its profits jumped to $27.7bn (£23bn) in 2022, compared with $12.8bn the year before.

The company said that it would invest an additional eight billion dollars (£6.6 billion) each in the energy transition, and in oil and gas, as boss Bernard Looney promised to keep affordable energy flowing.

The business said that underlying replacement cost profit – the figure most followed by analysts – had reached 27.7 billion dollars (£23 billion) last year.

The measure was slightly lower in the last three months of the year compared to previous quarters at 4.8 billion dollars (£4 billion).

BP said that the result had been affected by its gas marketing division, which saw below average results after an exceptional third quarter.

BP chief executive Bernard Looney said: “We are strengthening BP, with our strongest upstream plant reliability on record and our lowest production costs in 16 years, helping to generate strong returns and reducing debt for the 11th quarter in a row.

“Importantly, we are delivering for our shareholders – with buybacks and a growing dividend.

“This is exactly what we said we would do and will continue to do – performing while transforming.”

The announcement comes a week after Shell reporting record profits of nearly $40bn amid calls for a further windfall tax.

The massive profit is set to put BP at the centre of another political battle. Last week Shell reported its highest profit in history, sparking calls for an additional windfall tax.

The Scottish Greens energy and environment spokesperson, Mark Ruskell MSP said: “These profits are obscene. They should be seen as a stark warning of where our climate is headed and the urgent need to move on from oil and gas.

“There are few companies who have done as much damage to our environment as BP. Yet, while millions are struggling to pay their bills, they are reporting some of the most biggest profits in their history.

“All across the world we are seeing the devastating impact of climate change. In Chile there are deadly wildfires. But things have never been better for the oil giants. They are laughing their way to the bank while the world is burning around us.

“We can’t go on like this. We can’t have multi-billion pound companies building excessive fortunes from the destruction of our planet.

“We urgently need to get away from oil and gas and from a system based on maximum extraction and maximum profits. That means action from every government and a major shift to renewable energy.

“Renewable energy is the cheapest and cleanest energy available. Yet, climate-wrecking governments like the one in Westminster are still prioritising fossil fuels at the cost of our climate.