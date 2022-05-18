Conservative MPs have been accused of siding with "profiteering oil and gas companies" as they voted down calls for a windfall tax to help ease cost-of-living concerns.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour will be calling for a vote in parliament on an emergency budget after the failed vote on Tuesday.

"Families and pensioners are really struggling right now and the Government must urgently come forward with additional measures to help people with this incredible increase now," she told BBC Breakfast.

Labour tabled a Queen's Speech amendment asking for a new tax on the profits of oil and gas producers to provide "much-needed relief" from soaring energy prices for households, but the amendment was rejected in the House of Commons by 310 votes to 248, majority 62. Chancellor Rishi Sunak repeated his claim that "no option is off the table", and that only if oil and gas giants do not invest their profits back into "growth, job and energy security" could the policy could be introduced.

But what is a windfall tax and how could it affect the average consumer? Here’s what you need to know.

What is a windfall tax?

A windfall tax describes a one-off tax on a company or group of companies, designed to target profits that companies were not responsible for. This gives the tax its name, as those companies received a windfall.

Spain and Italy have already imposed a windfall tax on energy companies. Photo: Discha-AS / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

A topical example of a windfall tax relates to high energy prices, as already imposed in Spain and Italy. Oil and gas companies are profiting much more money for it than they were last year, due to the joint pressures of increasing worldwide demand after the pandemic and supply concerns sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Consumers are paying more for their energy across the board amidst this energy crisis, sparking calls for a windfall tax on the profiting oil and gas companies, with the money they expected to be put towards the cost of living crisis.

Will there be another windfall tax vote?

Labour Party Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves called a windfall tax "essential" amid the ongoing energy crisis. Photo: Daniel LEAL / AFP via Getty Images.

However, Conservative MPs voted down the windfall tax on energy companies on May 16th. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss resisted calls to impose a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas giants.

She said the move would make it "difficult to attract future investment into our country". Ms Truss acknowledged that inflation is "extremely high", and there is "no doubt" things are "very difficult for people across Britain and in fact across the world" owing to "global headwinds".

Nonethless, according to Ms Reeves, Labour are not easing up the pressure for such a tax.

"I first called for this at the beginning of the year, and since then the news has just got worse and worse and worse about the cost of living,” the Shadow chancellor told BBC Breakfast.

"This should not be happening in Britain in the second decade of the 21st Century...It's happening because the Government are not acting and it is now urgent with the numbers that we see today that the Government do more...What more evidence do they need that a windfall tax is essential to help people who are really struggling with these bills that just keep going up and up and up."