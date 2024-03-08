Lesley Anderson of the SPA says: 'We have been fortunate with RM3 to be able to provide opportunities that not only offer financial advantages to a diverse array of firms – but also boost local economies.' Picture: contributed.

More than 20 Scottish businesses have secured a place on a major £100 million framework looking to upgrade public sector and social housing buildings north of the Border.

The move follows a competitive process after the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) – which says it is the nation’s largest free-to-join organisation of its kind – invited businesses throughout Scotland to tender for works as part of its Refurbishment and Modernisation framework, known as RM3.

The latter has awarded places to 21 Scottish companies across several regions, with chosen names including Bell Group, Clark Contracts, Easy Heat Systems, Lochlie Construction, Northseal Facades, Ogilvie Construction, Robertson Construction Group, and Trident Maintenance Services.

RM3 is expected to support organisations across a range of works, such as kitchen and bathroom upgrades, electrical installations to painting and decorating, and environmental and external works. Broken up into five workstreams, the framework is described as offering various value bands to open up opportunities to smaller firms enabling a variety of projects to be delivered with no value restriction.

Lesley Anderson, regional director of the SPA, which says it currently has 553 live projects valued at more than £1 billion, supporting 250 suppliers, said: “We're constantly seeking ways to help further support the public sector in improving their homes and buildings while ensuring an environmental focus is at the heart of every step. This framework will empower councils, social landlords, the NHS, and various organisations to efficiently and cost-effectively maintain and upgrade buildings, ensuring they offer warm and comfortable living spaces.