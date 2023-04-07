Two senior figures from Scottish public sector organisations have been appointed to a not-for-profit construction framework provider’s top table.

LHC Procurement Group, whose operations include the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), LHC’s business unit delivering frameworks north of the Border, has signed up Laurie Carberry, Glasgow-based Wheatley Housing Group’s procurement and performance director, and Nile Istephan, chief executive of Scottish Borders-located Eildon Housing Association, as non-executive directors (NXD).

Ms Carberry has been SPA chair since 2019, after in 2015 joining Wheatley, where she has led its net zero ambitions, and overseen procurement of one of the UK’s largest social housing new-build programmes, for example. Mr Istephan has since 2010 led Eildon Housing, and previously held senior positions at Scottish Homes, for example.

Additionally, LHC Procurement Group said the hires – alongside five other new NXDs elsewhere in the UK – signal the completion of a governance review at the organisation.

SPA director Lesley Anderson hails the new Scottish additions to the LHC board. Picture: contributed.

SPA director Lesley Anderson said “having representation from organisations across Scotland was absolutely crucial in bringing the experiences and issues faced in delivering for communities here”. She also stated: “We’re thrilled to welcome Laurie Carberry and Nile Istephan as non-executive directors to the LHC board and we look forward to the key role they will play in directing and shaping the future of LHC and SPA in Scotland, ensuring its continued growth and success.”