Summers-Inman lands work on four Scottish frameworks valued at over £180m

Construction and property consultancy Summers-Inman is to play a part on four frameworks in Scotland that are valued at more than £180 million.

By Scott Reid
Published 9th May 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

A series of bid successes has seen the firm, whose Scottish headquarters are based in Edinburgh, secure places on frameworks for Scotland Excel (£100m), Wheatley Housing Group (£55m), the Scottish Police Authority (£20m) and the Scottish Procurement Alliance (£10m).

Aynsley Cheatley, regional managing director (Scotland), said: “These appointments align with several other framework appointments which include the City of Edinburgh Council professional services framework. Our main focus is to provide all our clients with a robust professional service focusing on quality, services, cost and sustainability whilst adding value through innovative and modern methods of working. The framework appointments also provide us with the opportunity to contribute to the provision of targeted community benefits in our local community, including increasing employment, providing experience to pupils in education and supporting local community groups and charities.”

From its base in Edinburgh, Summers-Inman will provide building surveying expertise as part of the Scottish Police Authority’s estates professional services framework. This framework agreement is for an initial period of two years, with the option for a further two periods of up to 12 months in duration. The Scottish Police Authority is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of some 530 properties and facilities throughout Scotland.

Aynsley Cheatley, regional managing director (Scotland) at Summers-Inman.Aynsley Cheatley, regional managing director (Scotland) at Summers-Inman.
The Wheatley Housing Group’s four-year technical consultancy framework is for the provision of key construction consultancy services to support its ongoing house building programme and wider requirements, including planned maintenance projects.

