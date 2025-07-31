“Benny is taking over at a very exciting time as we embark on the next phase of our journey” – Allan Dowie, Wbg CEO

Former Tesco Bank boss Benny Higgins has been appointed as the chairman of one of Scotland’s fastest-growing accountancy firms.

Currently chairman of Glasgow-based investment firm N4 Partners, whose seven-figure investment last year made it the majority shareholder of accountancy business Wbg, Higgins succeeds Lorna Jack as the firm’s chair.

Having overseen a series of acquisitions, the opening of a new office network and the rebranding of the companies within the group structure to Wbg, Jack steps back from her role as chair to become a member of N4’s advisory board. She is a former chief executive of the Law Society of Scotland, current chairman of Highlands and Islands Airports, vice chair of the Scottish Funding Council and honorary consul for the Netherlands in Scotland.

Higgins is one of the best known figures in Scotland’s financial services industry. He was chief executive of Tesco Bank for ten years, and prior to that was head of RBS and NatWest’s retail banking business, which included their wealth management offering.

Allan Dowie, Wbg’s chief executive, said: “Lorna has done a tremendous job overseeing Wbg’s growth to date and I thank her for her valuable contribution in putting the building blocks in place for the firm.

“Benny is taking over at a very exciting time as we embark on the next phase of our journey, and he will be instrumental in helping us realise our ambitious targets on the next phase of our growth strategy.

“We see enormous potential, based on the current platform and management team, to grow organically and expand the business further with some exciting acquisitions on the horizon.

“In Benny, we have acquired an exceptional individual who shares our passion for forming meaningful partnerships across the business community. Given his stellar reputation and connections, his appointment as chair will enhance Wbg’s profile as we embark on our latest phase of significant growth.”

Higgins added: “Having served as chairman of N4 for some years now, I’m delighted to take on the same role at Wbg, to continue the track record of growth overseen by Lorna in that role and to spearhead the next phase of the firm’s strategic development to realise its growth ambitions.

“Our targets are to grow our fee income to £30 million in three years and £50m in five years to achieve a ranking in the top 30 UK full-service professional services firms.

“We are committed to being a forward-thinking professional services firm, dedicated to empowering our team, utilising cutting-edge technology, and a trusted partner delivering superior value to clients and stakeholders through being acknowledged as an employer of choice, partnering with our clients and developing our local communities.”

Wbg currently has 190 employees operating across a six-strong office network with a fee income of £14m serving some 10,000 clients, 70 per cent of which are based in Scotland, with the remainder based in the rest of the UK.