Financial services heavyweight Benny Higgins to chair Glasgow investment firm

Benny Higgins has enjoyed an illustrious career to date working at an array of high-profile organisations throughout financial services. Picture: James Glossop

Higgins, who takes up the role from the start of next month, is one of the best known figures in Scotland’s financial services industry. He was chief executive of Tesco Bank for ten years, and prior to that was head of RBS and NatWest’s retail banking business, which included their wealth management offering. Earlier this year he was appointed chair of the Fringe Society.

A spokesperson for N4 said: “In Benny, we have acquired an exceptional individual who shares our passion for forming meaningful partnerships across the business community.

“Given Benny’s stellar reputation and wide range of connections after leading some of the most recognisable brands in the financial services sector, we are confident his appointment as chairman will help to significantly raise the profile of N4 as we continue to work with ambitious and driven organisations at what is undoubtedly a pivotal time for the global business community.”

Higgins added: “I’ve known the nucleus of the team at N4 for a number of years now and I’m thrilled to formalise our partnership and become part of a new firm determined on growing and supporting businesses throughout the UK and beyond.”

Higgins will also chair the N4 advisory board of which further appointments are set to be announced in the coming weeks, the firm added.

Higgins was appointed as strategic adviser to the First Minister to help develop and implement the creation of the Scottish National Investment Bank.

A message from the Editor: