Arm of catering group Compass secures Scouts deal serving Argyll site

The three-year deal will see the Compass division, known as ESS, deliver catering services at the Scout Adventures facility in Lochgoilhead, serving around 70,000 meals a year to Scouts, visiting schools, and staff.

The residential centre can accommodate up to 150 guests at a time, who will enjoy three freshly cooked meals a day while taking a break from outdoor activities including abseiling, kayaking, orienteering, bushcraft and archery. The dishes on offer will be “varied, tasty and colourful”, with a focus on seasonal produce, minimising food waste, and no single-use plastics.

ESS says it already provides high-profile contracts in the region, including the full range of soft facilities-management services at HMNB Clyde and catering for the MOD National Training Estate.

Graeme Luke, chief executive of Scouts Scotland, hailed the deal, saying it will deliver healthy and nutritious food that is “necessary after taking part in outdoor and adventurous activity”. He also stated that the Scout Adventures Centre has just reopened after a two-year closure due to the impact of the pandemic.

Mark Webster, MD of ESS, said: “This is an exciting new partnership for us... We’re looking forward to developing and delivering a bespoke food offer for the Scout Adventures Centre, which will appeal to the residents on site, as well as providing them with healthy, filling meals to prepare them for a busy day of activities.”

